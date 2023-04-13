Last Updated:

Shiv Sena MLA And Workers Booked For Holding Protest March Allegedly Without Permission

A case has been registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Nitin Deshmukh and more than 100 other party workers for holding a foot march allegedly without permission from authorities in Akola in Maharashtra

Press Trust Of India

Image: ANI


A case has been registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Nitin Deshmukh and more than 100 other party workers for holding a foot march allegedly without permission from authorities in Akola in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

Deshmukh was leading the march from Akola to Nagpur in the state's Vidarbha region on April 10 for supply of water in 69 villages in his Balapur Assembly constituency, he said.

"A case was registered for violation of section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The foot march was held without permission from the collector and other relevant authorities," the Old City police station official said.

Speaking to reporters, Deshmukh decried the move by the district administration to not give permission for his protest march.

The police and district administration must work towards providing relief to people rather than foisting such cases on Uddhav Thackeray supporters due to political pressure, the MLA asserted.

