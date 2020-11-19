Shiv Sena Neta Gives Karachi Sweets' Owner Deadline To Change Its Name; 'I Hate This Name'

In a video which is going viral on social media, Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar is seen asking the owner of Karachi Sweets in Mumbai's Bandra West to change the name of the shop to something "which is not related to Karachi". The MNS-turned-Sena leader told the shop owner that "you will have to do it and we are giving you time."

'We have a strong problem with Karachi'

"You came from Karachi but now you are in Mumbai, right? Now, one thing is clear, I do not care about which religion you follow - whether you are Hindu, Muslim or anything but in Mumbai, do not use the name Karachi. This name (Karachi) means you came from Pakistan. Your ancestors were from Karachi and after partition, you came here. You are welcome here to do business but please do not use this name," Nitin Nandgaonkar said.

Mumbai: Video of Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar goes viral, where he's allegedly asking Karachi Sweets shop owner in Bandra West to change the name 'Karachi'.



"You have to do it, we're giving you time. Change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi," says Nitin Nandgaokar in video. pic.twitter.com/PfmM4B65ac — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

"We have a strong problem with Karachi. On Bhai Dooj, our soldiers were killed by Pakistan. Please cancel the name which is registered too. I hate this name Karachi because that is a country of terrorists. Go to BMC and get it changed. Change it to your name or name the store after your ancestors. It is my request and you will have to do it. We will give you time," he added.

In the video, the owner can be seen trying to explain that the shop has nothing to do with Karachi, the Sena leader told him that he needs to make changes as soon as possible. "I will myself come and buy food from your place once you change the name and write it in Marathi and change it on the signboard as well," he can be heard saying.

