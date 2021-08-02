Shiv Sena Workers Remove 'Adani Airport' Signboard Placed Near Mumbai's CSMIA Airport

On Monday, a herd of Shive Sena party members allegedly sacked a signboard with 'Adani Airport' near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj close to Mumbai Airport. They chanted 'Jai Shivaji' as the governing party workers mutilated the signboard, which is now non-existent. A traffic jam had been created due to this scene and police claimed to have detained a few.

The crux of the matter

A group of Shiv Sena workers allegedly ransacked a neon signboard with 'Adani Airport' written on it near the airport in Mumbai on Monday afternoon, a police official said. Some of the workers later came on to the Western Express Highway located nearby due to which traffic movement on the city's arterial north-south road was disrupted for some time, the official said. He said some of those involved in the incident were detained and the process of registering a case was underway.

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena workers vandalise Adani signboard, which was placed near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/mzfypdwp0A — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021

Adani's spokesperson responds

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) said, "In light of the incidents around Adani Airports branding at the Mumbai International Airport, we firmly assure that AAHL has merely replaced the previous branding with Adani Airports branding and that no change has been made to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) branding or positioning at the terminal".

"The branding at CSMIA is in compliance with the norms and guidelines of the Airport Authority of India (AAI). The AAHL will continue to adhere to all the guidelines laid out by the government in the interest of the aviation community at large," the statement said.

The Adani Group which is an Indian multinational conglomerate company had taken over the management of Mumbai international airport from the GVK group. Mumbai International Airport is the country's second-busiest airport (after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport) by both passenger and cargo traffic. With the addition of Mumbai International Airport Limited, the Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Adani Enterprises Ltd, will now control 33 per cent of India's air cargo traffic, the company had said in a statement.

(Image Credits - PTI)