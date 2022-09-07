In a shocking development, LED lights and marble tiles have been installed on the 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon's grave in Bada Kabarastan in the Marine Lines area of south Mumbai.

Pictures from the cemetery show LED lights focusing on Memon's grave which has been beautified with white marble boundary.

According to sources, electricity is being supplied to the lights placed on the grave through the electricity connection in the cemetery.

The place where Yakub Memon's body was buried, the Bada Kabrastan site, comes under the jurisdiction of the Burial Waqf Board.

Yakub Memon was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai bombings over his financial involvement. His brother Tiger Memon is one of the prime suspects in the bombings. After all his appeals and petition for clemency were rejected, Yakub was hanged at Nagpur central jail on July 30, 2015.

In the 1993 Mumbai bombings, 257 people were liked and 1,400 others were injured.

BJP slams MVA for turning Yakub's grave into 'mazar'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam accused the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of beautifying the convicted terrorist's grave.

याकूब मेमन



कबर befor and after ,



Its because of Udhav‘s blessings ? Or his mumbai love ? pic.twitter.com/JLV36Ng7TP — Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) September 7, 2022