Shocking: Adult Film Plays On TV Screens At Patna Railway Station For 3 Minutes

In a bizarre incident, people at the Patna railway station were left in shock after an adult film started playing on the TV screens installed there on Sunday. Soon after the obscene videos replaced the advertisement being played at the Patna station, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials immediately stopped the telecast after some passengers filed a complaint regarding the same.

As per sources, the pornographic videos started playing at around 9:30 pm and went on for over three minutes across all 10 platforms of Patna station. An investigation has been launched into the matter by RPF and the Railway department has launched a separate inquiry into the matter.

The blurred clips of the matter are going viral on the internet. Following the incident, the authorities claimed that Patna Junction's advertisement display board was hacked, which led to the shocking incident.

Adult films were played across all the TVs in Patna Railway Station 😂 pic.twitter.com/sHGRS4jvI5 — Madan Gowri (@madan3) March 20, 2023

Soon after the reports of pornographic videos being played at the railway station in Patna, the Railway officials sprang into action and an FIR was registered against Dutta Communication, the agency which was given the contract to run the advertisements on the TV screens installed at the station. Reportedly, the agency has also been terminated by railway officials.

(The tweet used in the article is not verified...)