Shocking Double Murder In Bengaluru: Top Techies Stabbed To Death By Former Employee

In a shocking case of double murder, two top techies were allegedly murdered by a former employee in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The deceased are identified as Paneendra Subramanya, the Managing Director (MD) and Vinu Kumar, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aeronic Media Private Limited. The firm is an internet service provider.

According to the police sources, the accused has been identified as Felix who was a former employee of the firm as is now on the run. The incident took place in a residence located in 6th cross of Pampa extension in Amruthahalli, north Bengaluru. The acuused previously worked at Aironics but quit to form his own company, which is said to be a rival business

The accused barged into the Aironics office and attacked the MD and CEO with a 'sharp object', said DCP Northeast Laxmi Prasad. Both Subramanya and Kumar died on the way to the hospital. A case has been registered at Amruthalli police station and search has been started to nab the absconding accused.

