Shocking: Two Stray Dogs Strangled And Hanged To Death In Delhi's Dwarka; Probe Initiated

In a horrific incident, two three-month-old stray dogs were strangled and hanged to death on Tuesday, December 27, in a secluded park near the Azad Hind apartments of Dwarka, Sector 9.

FIR has been registered in PS Dwarka South police station based on a complaint. Post-mortem of the dogs was conducted. Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused person, claimed police.

According to Venesa Alphonso, she saw that two out of six puppies were killed when she went to feed the dogs. One was hanging by a tree branch and the other one was strangled to death. This incident happened when the puppies were left alone as their mother was taken for sterilisation.

Four of their siblings have been shifted to a safe place

According to reports, the stray dogs killed in Dwarka were healthy, dewormed, immunised and well-fed. Both of them used to live in the same plot where they were hanged. Their four other sibling puppies have been shifted to a safe place in a local shelter until their mother is back from the sterilisation.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said, "This is unbelievable. How. Anyone who can think of doing this, much less do it, is unimaginable. Logic says no but the full force of the heart says the perpetrators must meet the same fate as victims."