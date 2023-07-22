Shootout In Muzaffarpur Kills Two Including Businessman, Three Injured; Probe Underway

Miscreants opened fire and killed two persons, a businessman and his bodyguard in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Friday (July 21). Three others were also injured in the incident. The condition of the businessman’s advocate is critical. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Kumar said, "Two people have died and three were injured during the firing. The injured are undergoing treatment. The four accused came in two bikes."

"The investigation is at the primary stage now, and the reason behind the firing seems to be a property issue," the SSP added. Informing about the number of people involved in the crime, the Muzaffarpur Superintendent Of Police (SP) Arvind Kumar Singh said, "The reason behind the firing is yet to be ascertained. The involvement of two culprits have been confirmed but there could be a total of four involved in the crime...probe underway."

Businessman shot dead, his advocate critical

The businessman and property dealer who was shot dead was identified as Ashutosh Shahi. His personal bodyguard also died on the spot. The other three injured people include the bodyguards of Shahi and his advocate Syed Qasim Hasan alias Dollar. Receiving treatment at the Janaki Hospital, he is currently fighting for his life as his condition is said to be critical.

After getting the information about the shootout, SSP Rakesh Kumar and SP (City) Arvind Kumar Singh rushed to the spot and initiated the probe into the incident. The businessman Shahi, engaged in the business of prime real estate dealings had earlier got threats from the Shambhu-Mantu gang, the police said. He wanted to contest the assembly elections to the Bihar assembly but his nomination was declared invalid.