As Lockdown Relaxes In Himachal Pradesh, Shops Allowed To Open In Rural Parts Of Shimla

As lockdown begins to relax in Himachal Pradesh, the Shimla district administration on Sunday allowed all shops to open in rural areas, barring shopping malls and liquor stores. The administration passed an order, allowing shops in rural areas to operate between 10 am to 2 pm, except tire puncture shops, that are allowed to remain open from till 5 pm.

Masks made compulsory

The order also makes it compulsory to wear masks and follow social distancing norms at the shops. The shopkeepers have also been directed to ensure proper sanitisation measures.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 40 as per the data updated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As of date, 22 patients have been discharged after recovery, while one succumbed to the disease.

(With inputs from ANI)