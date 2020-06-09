Unlock 1: Shops In UP Malls Remain Shut Despite Preparedness In Full Swing, Workers Upset

Sushmita was excited and relieved to finally step inside the retail brand outlet she works at inside DLF Mall of India, Noida. She had not received her salary for two months and was somehow managing her daily expenses. She went through the temperature checks at the entry gate and also learned about the new rules set inside a mall for customers, only to get the news that the Trader Association body of Uttar Pradesh has decided to not open any shops inside the mall though the mall can still be open.

"A bizarre decision was taken despite malls opening up in Delhi and other states in a graded manner. We were relieved to not only join work back but also expecting this month's salary, now even that is under question. The new normal of wearing a mask and constant sanitisation was welcomed by each employee and we are prepared to receive customers with safety being the priority", stated Sudhmita outside the mall of Noida.

Malls carry out sanitisation measures

The malls across Noida and Greater Noida, also Ghaziabad are fully prepared with posters pasted across premises citing the guidelines, sanitisation facility installed at various junctures, elevators, handrails of escalators, washrooms are constantly being disinfected. The employees of every shop have been given apprised with every guideline for guiding the customers.

Security personnel at Mall of India expressed their condition: "We have been constantly cleaning every metallic surface inside and outside the mall, also doing temperature checks of every staff, only asymptotic staff members are allowed to work. We are prepared but the decision to not open shops inside malls has drowned our enthusiasm to resume work again. The revenue garnered when a mall function is a big factor in our payments too. We are reporting to work but our payments have been cut short, to the minimum, which is worrisome"

Uttar Pradesh government's chief secretary has ordered all district and police officials to conduct meetings with the mall and restaurant owners to ensure guidelines are followed strictly and even asked Noida administration to issues necessary and streamline the traffic snarls at Noida-Delhi border owing sealing of border from Noida side.

