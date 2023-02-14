Shraddha-like Case In Delhi: 25-yr-old Woman Killed By Lover, Body Stored In Dhaba Freezer

As Shraddha Walkar's murder continues to horrify the country, a similar case was reported in the National Capital on Tuesday, February 14. In the Mitraon Village in the Najaggarh area, the body of a 25-year-old was recovered from the freezer of a dhaba. The deceased, as per the police officials, was murdered around two to three days before the recovery of the body.

"The dhaba owner, identified as Sahil Gahlot, has been apprehended on suspicion," officials said, while adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

'Victim & accused were in a relationship'

Additional DCP (Dwarka) Vikram Singh said that Sahil Gahlot, a resident of Mitraon village, and the victim were in a relationship. "Initial probe into the case suggests that the accused was going to get married to another woman. And the victim, after coming to know about it, raised an objection and insisted he marries her," Singh said, adding that this 'enraged' the accused, who 'killed the victim and hid the body inside a freezer and kept it at his dhaba'.

Body of a woman from Uttam Nagar found in a freezer at a dhaba located on the outskirts of Mitraon village, Najafgarh. Accused Sahil Gahlot apprehended. Further investigation underway: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

Shraddha murder case

The Najafgarh murder has an eerie similarity with the Mehrauli case that came to light in November 2021, where 25-year-old Shraddha Walkar was killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala. Aaftab has verbally confessed to strangulating Shraddha on May 18. He also confessed to cutting the body into pieces, which were stored in a fridge, and gradually, over a period of time, disposed off in the Mehrauli forest. On the basis of Aaftab's confession, a search was conducted and bones were recovered. The DNA from Bones matched with samples of Shraddha's father during the forensic examination.

The Police, in the case, filed a 6,629-page-long chargesheet against Aaftab before the Saket Court which has taken cognizance of the same and listed the matter for scrutiny of the document on February 21. Aaftab has filed two applications, through one of which he has sought that stationery such as pen, pencil, and notebook be made available in Tihar Jail, where he is presently lodged.