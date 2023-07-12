Shraddha Walker Murder Re-run? Unidentified Body Parts Found In Delhi's Geeta Colony

In another incident similar to the horrific Shraddha Walker murder case, the Delhi Police recovered chopped body parts of an unditentified person near east Delhi's Geeta Colony flyover on Wednesday (July 12) morning.

A team of Delhi Police officials rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident at around 9:15 am today. The police officials found the chopped body parts of the victim scattered all over the flyover. A search operation in the nearby forest area is underway to recover the remaining body parts, the police said.

While there is no official comformation of it being a woman's body, sources told Republic that it was that of a woman aged around 35 to 40 years.

"We have sent the body for forensic examination. We can confirm about the body only after the doctors' report," Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Parmaditya.

A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) is being registered at the Kotwali Police Station, the police said. "The dead body remains have been found in two different places near the Geeta Colony flyover in the Janmuna Khadar area. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and crime branch teams are on the spot. It's suspected that it's a body of around 35 to 40 years old person," the police added.