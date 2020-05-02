Shramik Special Train Carrying Migrant Workers From Nashik Arrives Near Bhopal

The train carrying migrant workers arrived at Misrod near Bhopal on Saturday. The 'Shramik Special train' had departed from Nashik on Friday night. Following their arrival, the migrant workers hailing from Madhya Pradesh were screened by health officials as per protocol before departure to their respective districts in the State.

READ: First Special Train Ferrying Migrants Reaches Jharkhand

'Special train' carrying migrant workers arrives in Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, an official confirmed that all 347 migrants from 28 districts were screened and declared fit. The migrants are currently heading back to their respective districts

MP: 347 migrant labourers belonging to 28 Dists arrived at Misrod railway stn (near Bhopal) from Nashik, today. SDM Bhopal says,"All passengers declared fit after health screening. They're now proceeding to their respective districts where they'll again undergo health screening". pic.twitter.com/wILDz3MwyA — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

READ: Train With 332 Migrant Labourers Leaves For Bhopal From Nashik

Similarly, another special train carrying over 1,200 migrant workers reached Jharkhand from Telangana. The train starting from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia is the first one run by the railways since its services were suspended due to the nationwide lockdown.

READ | Six Fresh COVID-19 Cases; Spl Train Carrying Migrant Workers Leaves From Hyderabad To Jharkhand