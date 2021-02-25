Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai Issues New Rules Ahead Of Angaraki Chaturthi On March 2

Chairman of Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, Aadesh Bandekar on Thursday announced that there will be no offline darshan for its devotees on March 2. With the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple issued fresh rules and guidelines.

Devotees will now have to book their darshan online and show the QR code to enter the temple. Also, ahead of Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi (on March 2), the temple trust clarified that they will only allow people inside after scanning their QR codes. "Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust lays down restrictions on 'darshan' on Ganesh Angaraki Chaturthi on 2nd March, in the wake of rising Covid cases. No offline darshan allowed that day. Darshan allowed only on pre-issued QR codes, darshan only between 8am-9pm that day.” news agency ANI said.

The Siddhivinayak Temple, one of the most visited shrines in Mumbai, was closed for devotees in view of the coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra. The Government in November said that all religious places and temples will reopen from November 16 and devotees need to follow COVID-19 protocol.

Mumbai recorded 1,167 new COVID- 19 cases, the highest daily spike in about four months, on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The tally of cases in the country''s financial capital thus rose to 3,21,698, while the death toll reached 11,453 with four new fatalities.

On Tuesday, the city had reported 643 new cases and three fatalities. On October 28, Mumbai had witnessed 1,345 new cases, after which the numbers had gradually fallen. Wednesday was also the first time this year when new cases were in four digits. Earlier, the city had reported 1,063 cases on November 28, 2020, after which the daily increase had been in three digits and come down to around 300. But both Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra have seen a spike in cases since the second week of February.

