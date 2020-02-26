Siddhivinayak Temple Trust To Donate Rs 5 Cr Towards Maha Govt's 'Shiv Bhojan' Scheme

In a new development, the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust on Tuesday announced that it would donate Rs 5 crore towards supporting the Shiv Bhojan Scheme of the Maharashtra government. The Sena-led state government had launched the cheap lunch plate scheme for the poor on January 26 on a pilot basis. Under the scheme, the meal is provided for Rs 10 under the Shiv Bhojan scheme to the needy.

Siddhivinayak Temple Trust chairman Adesh Bandekar said that the Trust utilizes its 'daan peti' (donation box) collections and other offerings for the betterment of humankind. He added that the decision has been taken during the trustees' meeting.

"We have decided to support the noble initiative of the Maharashtra Government which is providing Shiv Bhojan to the needy and the poor in just 10 rupees per serving," Adesh Bandekar said.

"Our trust has decided this that as per norms, this decision will go to law and judiciary department for their approval and as soon as they approved it, we will handover this amount to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray," he added.

Launched on pilot basis

The scheme was launched on a pilot basis by the Maharashtra government under which a person gets thali consisting of two chapatis, one vegetable bowl, rice, and dal. For the pilot scheme, the state government has allocated an initial budget Rs 6.4 crore for the first three months. The government has also asked Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking to provide two buses which will be converted into mobile canteens.

"BEST is considering the proposal positively and a decision will be taken soon," said a spokesperson of the Undertaking. BEST operates two 'bus canteens' for its employees and outsiders, one of which is parked close to the state secretariat in south Mumbai.

Food and Civil Supply Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had informed that the state government would like to appoint women's self-help groups (SHGs) to run the scheme and special software will be developed to maintain records and help coordination. He further added that the government plans to open more than 50 such outlets in the state.

(With Inputs from ANI)