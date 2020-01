Sikh community in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur staged a protest in the wake of Nankana Sahib Gurdwara attack in Pakistan. In a shocking incident, a video of a mob of 400 people pelting stones in the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan surfaced on Friday. The Gurudwara is touted to be the birthplace of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev.