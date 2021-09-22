Siliguri's PHE Welfare Association Organises Camp To Vaccinate Beggars, Van Pullers

Along with the Rotary Club of Siliguri, the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Contractors Welfare Association in the city took the initiative to vaccinate street beggars and van pullers against COVID-19 in West Bengal. Appreciating this noble cause, one of the recipients stated that it was very taxing for them to stand in the long queues for several hours. He further said that even after standing for hours, there was no certainty whether they would receive the jabs, reported news agency ANI. Speaking about the initiative, Arup Bose, secretary of the PHE Contractors Welfare Association, said that they wanted to contribute to the government's vaccination programme by providing jabs to the poor community. He further stated that members of the association sacrificed their Durga Puja shopping budget to organise this camp, which benefited beggars, van pullers and sports' ground workers.

Minati Mandal, an elderly street beggar, thanked the people of the association after getting a free vaccination dose at the camp. Mandal stated that this kind of initiative is very helpful for old persons like her as it becomes very tough for them to stand in long lines for hours to get vaccinated, reported ANI. Meanwhile, in the month of July, ASHA workers had staged a protest in Siliguri, demanding the state government to fulfil its promise of vaccinating them and their families. Further, they had also demanded a cover of Rs 1 lakh as compensation for COVID-19 infections. It should be mentioned here that ASHA workers are treated as volunteers as they are not permanent employees. They have been fighting for their rights across the country as they claim that they are not paid fairly by state governments, reported ANI.

Siliguri sees surge in number of children suffering from fever, cough and respiratory issues

Meanwhile, Siliguri has been witnessing a surge in the number of children suffering from fever, cough and respiratory issues. A number of children have been admitted to the district hospital. In the wake of this, a five-member expert team from the state health department visited North Bengal on Friday, September 17, to take stock of the situation. The team, which was headed by IGPMER chief Dr Raja Roy, reviewed the situation of the baby care units and the infrastructure of the hospitals in the district. The team first made a visit to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) followed by Siliguri and Jalpaiguri district hospitals, according to ANI.

Image: ANI/Unsplash