Sisodia to begin inspection of markets picked by Delhi govt for redevelopment

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday will begin the inspection of five markets picked by the city government for redevelopment under its “Rozgar Budget”, which aims to generate 20 lakh job opportunities in five years.

Officials privy to the development said Sisodia's inspection would start from the Kamla Nagar market. During the visit, he will interact with traders in the area to know about their issues and suggestions regarding redevelopment of the market.

The deputy chief minister also took to Twitter to announce the inspection.

"Starting today, I will visit 5 markets under Phase 1 Redevelopment over the coming weeks. Will interact with locals to build a deeper understanding of their unique needs, as we move towards implementation. Delhi's economic growth is at the forefront of our priorities," he tweeted.

The five markets chosen by the Delhi government for redevelopment are Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar.

Sisodia said the redevelopment project is aimed at branding the markets as global shopping destinations and provide employment.

"In March, we promised Delhi bold steps to provide 20 lakh jobs & boost the economy under Rozgar Budget. Today, we're taking on this challenge with conviction. Redeveloping our iconic markets is key to brand them as global shopping destinations & provide large-scale employment," he said in a series of tweets.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the names of the five markets that are to be redeveloped under phase-1 of the project, and said that it would generate employment.

The chief minister said there would be a design competition to finalise the redevelopment plan.

Officials said Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the programme in the 2022-23 financial year, and it is estimated that 1.5 lakh job opportunities would be created through the initiative.

As part of the redevelopment plan, these markets will be beautified, roads refurbished, and sewer and water lines streamlined. PTI AKM IJT

