Six held for 'raping' woman in Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 30 (PTI) Six people were arrested in connection with the gang-rape of an 18-year-old student in Nizamabad town, police said on Thursday.

Three people sexually assaulted the woman at a hospital, where renovation work is underway, when she was in “inebriated” state.

After receiving a ‘Dial 100’ call at about 01.50 AM on Wednesday, a police team rushed to the spot and rescued the victim after finding her in semiconscious state and got her shifted to a hospital, Nizamabad Commissioner of Police Kartikeya said.

During inquiry, the woman said she had gone to meet her male acquaintance in Nizamabad on September 28 and both decided to go have food and alcohol. Three of his friends also joined them. Later, the four accused took her to the hospital, where two more men joined them.

Taking advantage of her inebriated condition, three of them sexually assaulted her, she said.

Based on the woman’s statement a case was registered under relevant IPC sections and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act and all the six accused were arrested during the course of investigation and produced before a court which sent them to judicial remand, police added. PTI VVK ROH ROH

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)