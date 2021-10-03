Six Naxals Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Six Naxals, four of them carrying cash rewards on their heads, surrendered before police and CRPF officials in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, an official said on Sunday.

The surrendered cadres, who were active in the Barsoor area committee of Maoists, said they were impressed by the police's rehabilitation drive 'Lon Varratu' and disappointed with the "hollow" Maoist ideology, he said.

They turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officials in Dantewada town, located around 400 km away from capital Raipur, on Saturday, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhshek Pallava said.

Of the surrendered, Munna Padami (24), Pandru Padami (27), Ronda Veko (25), Sonku Alami (47), were allegedly involved in different incidents of attacks on police teams and looting civilians, he said adding that they were carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 each on their heads.

Two other ultras, Aaytu Netam (30) and Raju alias Mata Netam (28), were allegedly tasked with putting up Maoist posters and banners in the area, he added.

All six ultras are natives of Barsoor police station area of the district and worked as militia members of Maoists, he added.

With this surrender, 437 Naxals have so far quit violence in Dantewada under the 'Lon Varratu' (return to your home/village) campaign, which was launched in June last year, he said.

