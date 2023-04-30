Last Updated:

Six People, Including Doctor Arrested In Kidney Racket Case In Visakhapatnam

Six people, including a doctor, were arrested for running a kidney transplantation racket in the city, which came to light after a victim lodged a complaint.

Press Trust Of India
Visakhapatnam

Police registered a case under IPC Sections 307, 326, 420, 120 (B) read with 34 and Sections 18 and 19 of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1995. (Image: PTI/Representative)


Six people, including a doctor, were arrested for running a kidney transplantation racket in the city, which came to light after a victim lodged a complaint, alleging that he was paid just Rs 2.5 lakh than the promised amount of Rs 8.5 lakh for selling his kidney, police said on Sunday.

Police arrested B Elena, Madaka Kamaraju, Marra Srinu, Kondamma, Sekhar and doctor Parameswara Rao while special teams have been deputed to nab the other accused.

"Vinay Kumar, a driver by profession, lodged a complaint with Pendurthy police station on April 26 with allegations about his kidney transplantation in Tirumala Hospital at Pendurthy," said the city police in a press note.

Police registered a case under IPC Sections 307, 326, 420, 120 (B) read with 34 and Sections 18 and 19 of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1995.

Police are yet to identify the team of doctors who executed the transplantation, even as special teams have been deputed to nab the absconding people. 

