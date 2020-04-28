SKIMS Medical College & Hospital Sets Up COVID-19 Testing Facility On A Fast-track Basis

Keeping in view the importance of testing, SKIMS Medical College and Hospital has established a testing facility on a fast-track basis in Srinagar. In a testing lab that is just 3 days old, the doctors here have conducted a good number of tests through RT-PCR.

SKIMS Medical College and Hospital Principal Professor (Dr.) Riyaz Untoo said, “Once this hospital was designated as a COVID 19 hospital and we were asked to commission the testing facility on a fast-track basis, it was a challenge to establish it. However, we managed it well. Not only we have tested patients who are admitted with us being a COVID-19 designated hospital but in coming days, we will be testing the patients of the adjoining district well."

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: 1543 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours; 684 Recover In A Day

Demand for 'High-end integrated machine'

While admitting that the testing capacity is on the lower side due to lack of equipment for which the process is on, Dr. Untoo said, “I have already taken up with the government to provide us ‘High-end Integrated Machine’ which has a capacity to do 1400 tests per day. If provided, it will enhance our fast-track testing 10 times more than what we are presently doing.” The noted medico asked people to follow the lockdown guidelines strictly to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. He said, “Key to deal with this pandemic crisis is testing, tracing, tracking and treatment that medical experts and administration are doing jointly but the ultimate success key lies with the people to maintain social distancing, follow lockdown strictly, use mass and maintain hand hygiene."

Read: 52 Kashmiri Students Airlifted From Jaisalmer After Being Tested Negative For COVID-19

Pertinently, 18 more COVID-19 patients admitted after testing positive more than two weeks back at various referral centers recovered and were discharged from here. So far among 137 admitted in this Hospital for COVID-19 treatment, 31 have recovered including one critically ill patient referred from GMC, Baramulla for ICU Care more than two weeks ago. Earlier, one patient lost his life on April 17 and another on April 25 as their co-morbid condition hampered their recovery as they could not fight COVID-19 deadly infection.

Read: Lockdown Restrictions Tightened In Kashmir Due To Spike In COVID-19 Positive Cases

Read: COVID-19 Lockdown: J-K Admin Officials Visit Kashmiri Migrant Camps In Jammu