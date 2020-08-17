Small Places Of Worship Allowed To Reopen In Chennai; Revenue Cap & Website To Apply Here

After being suspended for nearly five months due to COVID-19, places of worship will be open for public in Chennai from Monday, August 17. However, the Tamil Nadu government has allowed opening only those places of worship in the city which have a revenue of less than Rs 10,000.

There are certain protocols laid down by the government. The places of worship will be required to be disinfected thrice a day. Handwashing and sanitising facilities should be provided at the entrance of the place of worship and personal spacing should be observed at all times in all places in the perimeter. All will be required to wear a face mask in the periphery and offerings will not be permitted.

Website to apply for re-opening places of worship

Operational hours should also be mentioned at the entrance of the place of worship. Those who wish to reopen will be required to first apply for permission on the website www.chennaicorporation.gov.in. The information including the ward, zone, address, name of the administrator and address where the place of worship is located should be shared with the government on the website. The permission obtained should be made public at places of worship.

The places of worship include small temples, mosques, dargahs, churches in town panchayat and municipality areas.

Earlier, on August 8, Chief Minister E Palaniswami had made the announcement of reopening places of worship from August 10, however, the decision was withdrawn and postponed by a week to August 17.

Temples and other religious places of worship were closed for darshan since March 24, when the state government enforced a total lockdown. However, according to reports, the government permitted all religious activities including daily puja in the temples by the priests. The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were already issued by the government for opening places of worship, the chief minister had said on August 8.

(Representative image: PTI)

