Small Shops To Go Online In Noida Sector 18 Says Association President

While the government has allowed the opening of markets with regulations and guidelines, much needs to be done for bringing businesses back on track, says the president of the Noida Market Association Sector-18. The association has stressed on providing people with clear and proper information regarding the opening hopurs for shops. The sector has also planned full digitization of shops in the region.

Following the announcement of ease in lockdown, life seems to be back to normal in the markets. People are going out for shopping, however, there are concerns for both consumers and those running business. Sushil Kumar Jain, president of the association, highlights the alleged ambiguity around the opening times due to an odd-even scheme announced earlier for shops.

''The problem is for everyone. Customers do not know which shops would be open when they go out and the business community has no choice, but to wait hopelessly. We need to have a system to provide people with proper information to save their time and facilitate economic activities,'' said Jain.

He also added, ''People are working from home these days, also the weather is not helpful either hence the closing time for shops – which is 7 pm – is not practical. When consumers would want to come out, shops will be closed by then he said."

Movement of migrants has impacted production

Businesses depend on the availability of goods which following the movement of migrant labourers could be impacted.

''Markets are open. We have 1,000 shops under our association, but where would the goods come from? The production is going to take a hit with millions of people going back. For now there is no scarcity, but sooner or later this has to be taken into consideration. This is a huge concern for us," said Jain.

Digitization of all shops

It is said that the whole experience of shopping is going to change with sanitization and distancing measures being implemented. Sushil Jain says that the association has started working on a long term solution.

''We have to keep everything running while putting the safety of people at the top. For that, we are working on the digitization of all the shops in the region so that while the shops and products will be the same, people will not have to necessarily come out of their homes'', he said. Proper sanitization of the ''entire area is taking place and shops will be closed in Sector 18 market'' informed the president of the association.

