Smart Helmets Prove Efficient In Mass Screening Of COVID-19 Symptoms In Mumbai

‘Smart helmets’ were used for mass screening of COVID-19 symptoms by Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS) volunteers and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday. Rushikesh Tawde, who conducted the screenings said the smart helmet is operated using a watch and screen temperatures from a distance of 10 feet.

"We have been conducting tests for the last two weeks and over 17,000 people have been screened so far. This is the most efficient method to conduct mass screening and to ensure that people with COVID-19 are not spreading the virus to the people around them. So far there are four helmets in Maharashtra, two in Mumbai and two in Pune," Tawde said.

Medical officer volunteer of the BJS, Dr Neelu Jain said that smart helmets are equipped with thermal cameras that helps in screening 13 people at a time. The regular thermal gun can screen about 200 to 300 people in an hour, whereas a portable smart helmet can screen more than 5,000 people in the same frame. Another medical officer, Dr Avinash said that people with high temperatures are taken to camps for COVID-19 testing.

"We set up camps wherever we go for testing. Whenever a person tests positive, they are taken to medical professionals at the camp and tested with oximeters. The swab test is conducted by the BMC. If tested positive, they are admitted to a hospital. If their test returns negative, they are suggested some rest and home quarantine for 14 days," he said.

Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate improves

In yet another recovery surge, Mumbai on Thursday, reported 1984 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) recoveries taking its cured tally to 77,102. The city saw 1257 new cases and 55 deaths. Mumbai which amounts 30% of the cases in the state, stands at 1,05,829 cases with 5927 fatalities.

Mumbai is seeing a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 72% now. BMC reported that the growth rate has slowed down to 1.14% with 4,56,511 samples tested till date (23.18% positivity rate). As per BMC's war room report, 110 of 1054 ventilator beds were vacant, while 199 of 1748 ICU beds were vacant.

