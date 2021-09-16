Smartphones, Gadgets Worth Over Rs 26 Lakh Burgled From Nagpur Store

A gang of burglars allegedly broke into a store and stole several costly smartphones, power banks and other electronic gadgets collectively worth over Rs 26 lakh in Dharampeth area of Nagpur, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday, they said.

Following the burglary, the personnel of Ambazari police station are trying to find the CCTV footage from the area and identify the accused.

The security guards posted on duty at the store that sold OnePlus smartphones and adjacent shops had been on leave since the last week, an official said.

"Some of the surveillance cameras installed at the West High Court Road were found to be non-functioning. The preliminary investigation has revealed that the intruders did not touch the phone-linked alarm. After stealing the handsets, accessories and electronic gadgets worth over Rs 26 lakh, they also made away with the digital video recorder (DVR) from the shop. The empty cellphone boxes were strewn all over the shop when the theft came to light," he said.

Ambazari police station personnel, led by senior inspector Ashok Bagul, rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident by shop-owner Pawan Kewalramani.

The crime branch officers also visited the spot and fingerprint experts were called for the analysis. Senior police officials also visited the shop to supervise the probe.

"Police have started registering the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers printed on the empty boxes of the stolen handsets to track the thieves if they use the stolen cellphones or sell them to some other persons," the official said.

The statements of the salesmen at the shop and others were being recorded, he said, adding that the gang might have carried out a recce before targetting the shop.

Senior inspector Bagul said that separate teams have been formed and sent to different places to trace the accused.

