Smuggling bid foiled, 21 cows rescued in Alwar

Jaipur, Mar 7 (PTI) Twenty-one cows were rescued in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Monday when they were being taken to Haryana to be slaughtered, police said.

The smugglers transporting the animals in a truck, however, managed to escape, they said.

The truck was initially signalled to stop at a checkpoint in the Bansur police station area but it sped away. A police team gave chase and found the vehicle abandoned near the Kundli river bridge, Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said,.

Twenty-four cows were found on the truck. Three of them were dead and 21 were handed over to a shelter, she said.

The SP said 10 litres of hooch was also found in the cabin of the vehcile.

The truck has been seized and a case registered under sections of the IPC, Excise Act and the Rajasthan Bovine Animals (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, she added. PTI AG IJT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)