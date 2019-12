A hotel owner from Bengaluru has said that the onion price surge situation has been improved from Rs 150 to Rs 90, however, the price is still high and the restaurants are waiting for the prices to come to normalcy. The hotel owner opined that hotels had stopped using onions when it had reached a price of Rs 180 per kilo, however now a few of the hotels have started using it. He further opined that the restaurants refrain from using onions until the prices will go down.