Indore: Social Distancing Norms Violated By BJP To Commemorate Union Minister

Massive social distancing violation has come into light in Indore, at an event organised by BJP, to mark Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's birthday. The event was organised BJP'S Surdharshan Gupta to commemorate the birth anniversary of Narendra Singh Tomar by distributing food to needy.

However, no reports have been filed so far in the incident and the police have not taken cognisance. Even as the unlock phase is going on, the number of COVID-19 cases in Indore rose to 3,922 after 41 more people tested positive for the disease in the Madhya Pradesh district in last 24 hours, a health department official said on Thursday.

Earlier, On Thursday, June 11, RJD workers flouted social distancing norms during a food distribution programme in Patna on the occasion of party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's 73rd birthday. While party leaders were distributing food, most people were seen without face masks. The RJD is celebrating former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's birthday as 'Garib Samman Diwas' with an aim to feed at least 73,000 workers in the state.

COVID-19 Cases Rise To 3,922 In Indore, Death Toll Reaches 163

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indore rose to 3,922 after 41 more people tested positive for the disease in the Madhya Pradesh district in last 24 hours, a health department official said on Thursday. Two more deaths due to the disease were also reported in the district, taking the toll to 163, he said.

Till Wednesday, there were 3,881 COVID-19 cases in the state's worst-affected district. In the last 24 hours, 41 more people tested positive for the viral infection, raising the count of cases to 3,922, the official said. Besides, two more persons - an 83-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman - died in different hospitals here in the last 10 days while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

