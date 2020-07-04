Social Distancing Takes A Hit As Pandemic Coincides With Natural Calamity In Assam

The flood situation in Assam has been slightly improving, but in many parts, the situation continues to remain grim. 37 people have lost their lives as 20 districts continue to reel underwater.

Republic Media Network visited the flood-affected areas of Morigaon district on Saturday. The ground zero scenario is a cause of worry. Not just because of the floods, but the pandemic which has coincided with it.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has its own SOPs for the relief camps. It has been reported that strict social distancing measures are being enforced in these relief camps, but how much of social distancing can be followed in 174 relief camps with over 6000 inmates, itself is a question.

For those living on embankments, roads and bridges, the situation is more alarming. The makeshift houses built on these places with tarpaulin is home to many. For the past several weeks, people have been living in these houses along with their cattle and other livestock. The scenario is same across the state, though the names may differ.

Asmina Begum, in her late 30s, decided not to leave her house. Braving the floodwaters, she along with her three children and husband decided to stay back even as all the villagers took shelter on an RCC bridge. Lifting the bed from the ground by two feet with the help of bamboo, they fought against the odds to save their belongings. The belongings were some utensils and a few clothes.

As we walked over the bridge, Altaf Ali, was having his lunch. Two of his grandchildren were also eating from his plate. Rice and corn are all that they have now to cook. Dipankar Kalita, a local youth, who owns a poultry farm had to shift his farm because of the floods.

Similarly, in Dibrugarh too, people have been living on the embankments and roads. Along with the flood, erosion is posing a grave danger in the district. "We don't have any shelter to live because of the erosion. Everything has been washed away by the flood. We have built tents in the nearby areas. We have been receiving help from the government. All the government team are visiting the place. The important issue is we need a permanent solution to the problem. We want a permanent solution of the erosion," Maina Sarkar, a local resident said to Republic Media Network.

In some places, people complained about not getting any assistance, however, there are also places where people admitted to getting relief and assistance from the government.

"We are in big trouble now. We are getting assistance from the government. We have received ration etc. Our local MLA visited our place. He has provided us roof tins," said Pinal Sarkar, in Dibrugarh.

