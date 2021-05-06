Social Workers Of Delhi To Donate 6000 Oxygen Concentrators Free Of Cost To Hospitals

At a time when the whole country is suffering from Coronavirus and there is an oxygen crisis, a group of social workers in Delhi have started 'Mission Oxygen'. The trust named- Democracy People Foundation has imported 6000 oxygen concentrators from abroad which will be handed over to the COVID-19 centres across India free of cost.

Speaking to Republic TV, Rahul Aggarwal of the trust said that as of now 800 oxygen concentrators have arrived through a special charter flight. In a day or two, these will be handed over to hospitals across India.

"This is the first such kind of shipment brought to India for 100% donation to Hospitals. This is the single largest donation to hospitals in India. It will help us fighting the oxygen crisis. We raised 34 Crore rs through a donation to bring this help from abroad," said Mr Rahul.

Lokesh Munjal the PRO of Democracy People Foundation said that they raised Rs 34 crore in just 10 days. Saurav Gupta, of the trust, said that they spent Rs 10 lakh on each oxygen concentrator to bring them from abroad. He added that 800 have arrived and the rest will be arriving by May 20.

Vivek Aggarwal who is also associated with the trust said that the cries and pain of the people suffering from COVID-19 didn't let them sleep and they decided to raise funds for the biggest charity.

These oxygen concentrators are a ray of hope to all the Coronavirus patients across India and will reach them just in the hour of need.