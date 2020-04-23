J&K: Solando Village In Tangmarg Emerges As One Of The COVID-19 Hotspots With 15 Cases

Solando village in Tangmarg area of Baramulla district, with a populace of around 750, has emerged as one of the coronavirus hotspots in the newly formed Union Territory. The Solando village, with at least 15 COVID-infected patients, could be Baramulla’s first village where the entire populace (750 people) has been in home quarantine to contain the spread of the virus. Authorities believe the highly contagious virus spread in the village from a 60-year-old man who died ending March. He had come in contact with a large number of people, including his family members who have also tested positive for COVID-19.

“The people of the area have been asked to stay inside their homes and not to move outside unnecessarily. Around 15 positive cases are alone from this very village, however ,in Tangmarg area toll of coronavirus positive cases is 19,” said SDPO Tangmarg, Hilal Khaliq.

“All necessary help is being provided to them, from essential services to life-saving drugs are being provided to them at their doorsteps,” he added.

READ: Restrictions to contain coronavirus threat continues in Kashmir

READ: COVID-19: India's recovery rate soars to 19.89%, ICMR says 'Have flattened the curve'

Security forces have now sealed the area and sanitation workers are fumigating the streets and houses in the deserted village. At least 12 neighbouring villages here have also been declared as red zones and several others as buffer zones. Baramulla district has reported 50 coronavirus cases - third highest in entire Jammu and Kashmir.

Doctors said that they are collecting samples from this and adjoining villages for testing and that they have begun rapid testing in order to determine the magnitude of the spread. On 12 April, Jammu and Kashmir received its first consignment of 12,000 rapid tests kits from the centre that are being sent to all the red zones here.

Twenty new cases of COVID-19 were reported today in Jammu and Kashmir. Nineteen from Kashmir Division and one from Jammu Division. The total COVID-19 case count has reached 427 in the Union Territory; 370 in Kashmir and 57 in Jammu.

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: 'India has flattened the curve' says ICMR, case tally at 21393

READ: 20 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir, total rises to 427