Solve Highway Flooding Issues, Gadkari Tells Officials Of Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday asked elected representatives and officials from Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli to sit together with NHAI functionaries and solve the issue of flooding of national highways due to heavy rains.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone of a highway project in Karad, the Union minister of roads, transport and highways said all stakeholders will need to understand the project details so that the problem can be solved permanently.

"I assure you the road will be a good one and all problems related to it will be solved," Gadkari said.

Speaking about waterway projects, he said 11 out of 17 issues that existed between states in 1970 have been solved, but those between Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa remain.

"We don't have water scarcity, we have issues of water management," Gadkari remarked.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)