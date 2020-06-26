Haryana: IAF Chopper Makes Emergency Landing On Highway After Technical Snag

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Cheetah helicopter made an emergency landing due to a technical snag on a highway in Sonepat district of Haryana on Friday, IAF said.

"A Cheetah helicopter was proceeding from Hindan to Halwara for a routine Air Force task, today. Approximately 14 NM out of Hindan, helicopter developed a technical snag & carried out precautionary landing on Eastern Peripheral Expressway," the Indian Air Force said.

The IAF informed that there was no reported damage to any property. "The actions taken by the pilots were prompt & correct... The recovery helicopter was launched immediately from Hindan. The helicopter was rectified and recovered back promptly & safely at Hindan," the force said.

As per reports, local police personnel were rushed to the spot and stopped the vehicular traffic on the stretch of the road where the chopper had landed.

The Cheetah Helicopter is a high-performance helicopter designed for operation over a very wide range of conditions. The French-origin helicopter is versatile, multi-role, multi-purpose, highly maneuverable and rugged in construction.

