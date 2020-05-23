South Delhi Resident Feeds Poor With Her Own Money Amid Lockdown, Seeks Govt's Help

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, 35-year-old Shahin Hussain who lives in South Delhi has been continuously feeding hundreds of destitute and poor people each day from her own pocket, as the poor have been affected the most due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A large number of the poor, migrant labourers who cannot afford a decent meal, line up in neat rows at Himmatgarh area of New Delhi when the lady comes to distribute food. Every person, including the aged and the children, wait patiently for their turn to pick a meal box. Shaheen Hussain has bee feeding them from the past 39 days with the help of one volunteer.

"I saw a lot of people wandering on the streets for food during the lockdown. I am serving around 150-200 people every day in Himmatgarh area and also some other parts of old Delhi from the past 39 days. I am spending all my savings on feeding them. It is costing me Rs 1500-2000 every day. I have one volunteer with me Dinesh who helps me in distributing the food every day," she said while speaking to ANI.

Speaking about how the people from different religions and sections of the society are now helping her and joining the cause, she said, "I am happy that non-Muslims are also helping me in this initiative. My Sikh neighbour is helping me in making chapattis for the poor. He makes around 300 chapattis with the ration that I provide them. I am thankful to them that they are coming forward and helping me."

She has also appealed to the Delhi government and the Centre to provide her with few kilograms of spices and grains so that she can continue to feed the poor in these testing times.

"The situation is becoming more difficult with each passing day as poor are running out of cash. Poor people are without jobs and they do not have a penny to buy a meal. I urge the governments to help me now as I too might run out of money in the next few days. At present, I just require a few kilograms of spices and grains to feed them," she said.

(With ANI inputs)