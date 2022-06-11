South-West Monsoon Arrives In Mumbai & Surrounding Areas; Check Forecast For Next 2 Days

As the country's financial capital and suburbs have been witnessing heavy rainfall since June 9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the South-West monsoon arrived in Mumbai and other nearby areas today (June 11).

IMD has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy downpours are very likely at isolated places in Meghalaya on June 11. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Konkan & Goa, and heavy rainfall is forewarned at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala & Mahe.

According to the IMD report, "Conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into remaining parts of central Arabian sea, most parts of Konkan (including Mumbai), some parts of Madhya Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka today, the 11 June 2022."

Advancement of Southwest Monsoon:



Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, most parts of Konkan (including Mumbai), some parts of Madhya Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka today, the 11th June, 2022. pic.twitter.com/bWE6pzq8rH — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 11, 2022

How does IMD decide the arrival of monsoons?

The India Meteorological Department uses various techniques to ascertain the arrival of Monsoons in various parts of the country. As per IMD, some of the techniques include:

Continuous monitoring of surface and upper air meteorological observations

Real-time monitoring of the monsoon using remote sensing techniques like satellite and radars

Analysis of the different meteorological charts

Guidance from various national and international weather forecasting models at different Spatio-temporal scales

The observational tools used for monitoring monsoon include synoptic observations, auxiliary charts prepared out of derived parameters, satellite imageries, satellite bulletins, and various derived products from satellite observations, as per the IMD.

Mumbai rains

According to IMD’s forecast, the IMD Santacruz observatory recorded 15.5 mm of rainfall while the Colaba observatory recorded no rain on June 11. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in the city for the weekend indicating thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places are very likely.

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees while the observatory at Colaba recorded 26.7 degrees.

Weather forecast for the next 2 days

In the next two days, widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Northeast India.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over peninsular India, central & east India, Western Himalayan Region & adjoining plains of northwest India and Islands, the IMD informed. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

(Image: PTI)