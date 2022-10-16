Special Initiative Aims To Rope In Students For Reducing Crime Against Women In Nagpur

Non-Governmental Organisations and Nagpur Police have joined hands to spread awareness about preventing human trafficking and crime against women with the involvement of students as volunteers.

The Young India Unchained (YIU) initiative for the prevention of human trafficking and crimes against women and children is launched by Alliance Against Centres of Trafficking (ACT), a coalition of five Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in partnership with the Nagpur Police.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said involving students and empowering them in contemporary societal issues will help the local administration and police to prevent future crimes.

YIU initiative will work towards building collectives or clubs in colleges across various disciplines like law, social work, medicine, nursing, B.Ed, engineering, etc. in Nagpur, aimed towards channeling students towards social responsibility and child and women's safety.

Former Director General, NDRF, P M Nair, who is working with various organisations, has successfully established ACT clubs in Chennai, Bangalore, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Amravati.

The ACT works towards preventing human trafficking, and crimes against women and children, and for their rehabilitation, upliftment, and empowerment.

The coalition consists of Vipla Foundation, Pratham, Prakruthi Trust, Yuva Rural Association (YRA), and Freedom Firm.

The YIU has already formed 16 clubs in various colleges in Nagpur and more than 3,000 students are part of its orientation programs.

Nair said more such clubs will be set up in colleges to raise awareness on safety issues including trafficking and other heinous crimes against women and children in Nagpur.

He said orientation and training sessions will be held in colleges by experts, NGOs, educationists, and police personnel.

The motto of the training will be "spot it, speak it, act on it, and stop it".

Nair said college-going girls and hostel inmates are becoming vulnerable to crimes including trafficking. "NGOs will provide mentoring on such prevalent crimes and monitor the club activities. Volunteers will extend help if they come across such cases or someone approaches them," he said.

These clubs will also monitor other issues plaguing youths, especially girls, such as eve-teasing, sexual harassment, outraging of modesty, etc.

Club members will be trained to report such cases who will partner with the police department and women-specific cells like 'Damini squad' of Nagpur Police.

“Human trafficking is a basket of organised crimes and the most heinous violation of human rights," Nair added.

He said YIU also involves conducting various outreach programs and roadshows to increase the participation of youngsters.

Police Commissioner Kumar said engaging youngsters and empowering them for current societal issues, including trafficking and the safety of women and children, will further help the local administration and police to prevent crimes and end this menace.

He said the police will extend all possible help for the YIU initiative.

(Image: PTI)