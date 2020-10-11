Speeding Ferrari Runs Over Two In Hyderabad; One Dead, Another Undergoing Treatment

In a brutal incident in Hyderabad's Madhapur, a speeding Ferrari sportscar ran over two persons on Sunday evening The accident has led to the death of one person on spot. The deceased person's body has been shifted to a government hospital for post mortem.

Naveen Kumar aged 29 was behind the wheels when he over sped the sports car and rammed into the pavement after losing control. Police said a watchman who was walking on the footpath died on the spot and another one who was injured is undergoing treatment.

Section 304-II IPC and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act

While it is yet to be ascertained whether the driver was in an inebriated state, the Madhapur Deputy Commissioner of Police has said that the driver has been taken into Police custody and he has been charged under Section 304-II of Indian Penal Code and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

After the accident took place, police immediately reached the spot and recovered the Ferrari sportscar which was registered under Megha Engineering and Infra Limited. Further investigation is underway as well as the post mortem of the watchman who died in the accident.

