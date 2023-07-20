Speeding Luxury Vehicle Kills 9 At ISKCON Flyover In Ahmedabad, Driver Arrested

In a tragic incident, at least nine people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a speeding luxury car rammed into bystanders at the ISKCON flyover on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) highway in Ahmedabad in the wee hours of Thursday. Meanwhile, the driver has been arrested for the death of the pedestrians. He has been identified as Tathya Patel.

The car was reportedly speeding at over 150 km/h when it met with an accident, altogether killing nine people, including two minors. When the accident took place, seven people died on the spot, and the other two were declared dead after they were shifted to a nearby hospital.

"12 people were brought to the hospital out of which nine are dead," said Medical Officer Kripa Patel. Some deceased have been identified as Nirav, Akshay Chavda, Ronak Vihalpara, Dharmendra Sinha (police constable), Kunal Kodiya, Aman Kutchi, and Arman Vadhvaniya, among others.

Double accident on SG highway

The eyewitnesses of the accident said that the luxury speeding vehicle rammed into people while they were standing on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) highway to witness a previous accident that transpired in the same spot between a truck and a car.

A bystander who witnessed the double accident said, "We were nearby when we saw the accident between a Thar and a truck. For that, I and my friends went to see and within a few mins, a Jaguar car came speeding and rammed into the standing crowd."

The driver of the speeding luxury vehicle, identified as Tathya Patel, sustained injuries and was admitted to the same hospital where the victims of the accident were brought. The local police have started recording statements from the eyewitnesses.