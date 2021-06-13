Sputnik V Likely To Be Available At Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital From June 15

From June 15, Russian COVID vaccine Sputnik V is expected to be available at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi. Depending on the consignment received, the program for Sputnik V will rollout at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, ANI reported.

Sputnik V vaccination drive in India

On May 17, the first phase of the Sputnik V rollout by Apollo Hospitals and Dr Reddy's Laboratories had started on a pilot basis, in Hyderabad and the following day in Vishakhapatnam. The vaccine is also available at the Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Apollo Hospitals President, Hospitals Division, K Hari Prasad, said "This pilot phase will allow Dr Reddy's and Apollo to test the arrangements and cold chain logistics and prepare for the launch. We are confident that with the Sputnik V vaccine, we will be able to make a significant contribution to ease availability and access to COVID vaccines to the community at large".

After Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, and Delhi, the pilot programme will be extended to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Pune.

As per the pricing schedule issued by the central government, the price per dose of Sputnik V at private hospitals Rs 1,145.

The efficacy of Russian vaccine

Sputnik V is the first registered COVID vaccine in the world. So far, the vaccine is registered in more than 65 countries. According to the analysis of data from 3.8 million vaccinated persons in Russia, Sputnik V has demonstrated 97.6 per cent efficacy. On June 10, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), announced that the efficacy of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign by Bahrain's Ministry of Health was estimated to be at 94.3 per cent.

The vaccine can be stored at a temperature of +2 to +8 degrees Celsius, which allows for easy distribution worldwide. The vaccine supplies for the global market will be produced by RDIF’s international partners in India, Brazil, China, South Korea, and other countries.

Vaccination drive in India

To date, India has administered 25,02,90,974 COVID vaccine doses out of 28,40,17,739 registered across 22,353 vaccination sites. And, Delhi has administered 60,93,636 COVID vaccine doses across 167 vaccination sites.

(With ANI input)

