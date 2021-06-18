Sputnik V Vaccine Drive To Begin At Fortis Hospitals In 2 Cities, Check Details Here

Fortis Healthcare stated on Thursday, June 17, that the Sputnik V vaccination against COVID-19 will be available as part of a controlled pilot roll-out starting June 19 at two of its facilities, said reports. At Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram and Fortis Hospital in Mohali, the two-dose COVID injection will be accessible. It will be expanded to include other Fortis hospitals across 11 locations. Sputnik V costs Rs 1,145 per dose, as determined by the government, plus administrative costs.

Sputnik v vaccine avalibility

Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO of Fortis Healthcare, said in a statement that the hospital units had previously only provided Covaxin and Covishield. He noted that the hospital is excited to announce that Fortis, in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, is one of the first to offer a third vaccine option, with the dual goal of expanding and scaling up the vaccination drive while also lowering the risk of infection from future virus mutations.

He urged all Indian citizens to be vaccinated and participate in the initiative. Dr Raghuvanshi noted that only by getting vaccinated and following COVID guidelines will the chain of diseases and community transmission be broken. It's important that everyone should take all of the government's recommended precautions to safeguard themselves, their families, and loved ones, and to avoid a possible third wave, he said.

Fortis Memorial Research Institute to provide Sputnik V

After Covaxin and Covishield, Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be approved for use in India's vaccination program. Sputnik V, developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Center, uses two separate vectors for the two doses in a vaccination course, providing longer-lasting protection than vaccines that use the same delivery mechanism for both shots. Sputnik V, which was introduced in August of last year and has a 91.6 per cent efficacy rate, was the world's first vaccination against COVID-19.

The Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology produced Sputnik V, an adenovirus viral vector vaccine for COVID-19. The Russian Ministry of Health registered it as Gam-COVID-Vac on August 11, 2020. According to Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund, the 'V' in its name stands for 'Victory over COVID-19', said reports.

Picture Credit: AP/Fortishealthcare.com