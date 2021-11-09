Srinagar: COVID-19 curfew Imposed In 5 Areas For 10 Days Due To Rise In Infections

Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Srinagar, the district administration issued a 10-day curfew in five areas. The areas include Lal Bazar, Hyderpora, Chanapora, Bemina (Hamdania Colony), Bemina (Housing Colony, Bilal Colony, SDA Colony), and Bemina (Housing Colony, Bilal Colony, SDA Colony). The COVID-19 curfew began at 12 am on 9 November 2021, as per the order issued by the Srinagar District Magistrate.

"I Mohammad Aijaz (IAS) District Magistrate, Srinagar by virtue of powers vested in me under section 144 Crl'C and section 3 of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, in my capacity as the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, Srinagar, hereby order that there shall be strict corona curfew in the following areas for a period of 10 days," the order read.

The district administration's order informed that there has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the Srinagar area of Jammu and Kashmir in the recent 17 days, prompting intervention and appropriate steps. As per the order, the identified hotspots have been designated as Micro Containment Zones by various directives in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As per the Srinagar district administration, roughly 63% of the daily COVID positive instances during these days were identified in a few specific regions, and strict precautions are needed to guarantee that the illness does not expand exponentially and that COVID-19 does not spread to other parts of Srinagar.

"Certain measures, u/s 144 CrPC were in place for containment of the spread of Coronavirus, largely aimed at prohibition on public gathering and movement of public transport," read the order.

What is allowed and not allowed?

The directive specified that all critical services, including all incidental services and activities needed for the smooth operation of these activities, shall be allowed to continue, both in the public and private sectors, during the 10-day curfew

Standalone grocery, vegetable, meat, and milk stores may also remain open and functional from 7 am to 11 am to assure the stocking of essential supplies

The smooth circulation of commodities and necessary supplies will not be hampered

During the curfew, all retail malls, bazaars, saloons, barbershops, cinema halls, restaurants, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools, parks, and zoos must be closed

No social gatherings, whether indoors or outside, are permitted

The maximum number of people who can attend a wedding is limited to 20

Funerals are only to be attended by a maximum of 10 people

The order said that all educational institutions must remain closed as well

"The vaccination drive shall not be halted. Localised mobile teams shall be constituted to provide vaccination in colonies, residential areas and containment zones," the district administration mentioned its order.

COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Officials in Jammu and Kashmir reported 111 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of those infected to 3,33,187. Three deaths from the virus were reported in the Union Territory on November 8. Officials said 19 of the new cases were from the Jammu division and 92 from the Kashmir division.

Srinagar district has the most cases with 44, followed by Budgam district with 15 cases. According to officials, there are 1,165 active cases in the Union Territory, with 3,27,579 recovered patients. The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in the Union Territory has risen to 4,443, with the three new fatalities reported on Monday. Meanwhile, officials stated the Union Territory has 49 confirmed instances of mucormycosis (black fungus).

