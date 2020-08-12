Srinagar: Govt Constructing Mega Dewatering Pump Stations Under World Bank Scheme

The government along with the Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) has started a new project to upgrade the 49 hi-tech dewatering pumps across the city of Srinagar, under the World Bank scheme. The floods of 2014 had damaged the dewatering pump stations that were installed in various parts, along with all of the structure and machinery.

"In the year 2014, the urban, low-lying areas were inundated with floods. The important component of the project is urban flood management, which is to prevent flooding in various low-lying areas" said Syed Abid Rasheed, the Chief Executive Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency(ERA).

"The Civil work shall be completed by December 2020 and the setup up and about shall be completed by March 2021" further added Rasheed.

"A centralized command and control center also has been set up," added J and K ERA CEO S A Rasheed.

The project is said to benefit about four to five lakh people in the city. "The floods of 2014 had devasted almost everything here. There is a hope that everything would work smoothly now and the new pump station would be successful. The entire area would benefit," said Muhammad Altaf, a local, in an interview with the ANI.

Arif Amin, another resident mentioned in an interview with the ANI that " the previous pump system was processed manually but it had stopped working post the floods of 2014. The new system shall work automatically".

The new pumps have the latest technology installed inside them so that they work automatically when the water level increases inside the area. People of the locality had a sigh of relief and the step of the government was appreciated since they used to face a lot of problems when water used to get stored inside the areas due to heavy rainfall.

Now, with the introduction of the latest technology, water will not be stored in these areas and the people would feel much safer after the installation of these pumps.

Whenever there are floods, there is a provision of control rooms and backup control rooms so that any pump can be operated from the rooms, even if the person is unable to reach there.

The scheme is valued at Rs 103 crores which have been funded by the World Bank and implemented by Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA).



(With inputs from ANI)