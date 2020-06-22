Srinagar Gets Nod For First Multiplex Cinema Theatre In Big Move Towards Normalcy In J&K

In a significant development instrumental to the progress and return of normalcy to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has given permission for setting up a multiplex cinema theatre in capital city Srinagar. At a time when the Indian Forces in Kashmir are eliminating terrorists on a daily basis and stamping out their activities sponsored from across the border, the news of a multiplex being set up in Srinagar is a historic development the significance of which cannot be underplayed, coming after the Government's strategic move of abrogation of Article 370.

The permission to set up the multiplex cinema has been granted under The Cinematography Act-1952. According to reports, an Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department has asserted about the development stating that a team of officials visited an under-construction five-storey building with two cinema halls. He also recommended a technical inspection which would be done in the course of time. Deputy Director, Fire and Emergency Services has also inspected the building under construction and has also insisted to adhere to the fire safety measures. Cinema halls haven't run in Srinagar and in the Kashmir valley for decades, with the famous ones of the past now dilapidated ruins, amid years of terrorist activity and fear.

Introduction of new domicile rule

The Central government has also introduced new domicile rules last month, which stated that a person who has resided in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of 15 years or has studied for a period of seven years and appeared in Class 10th and 12th examination in a school within the region shall be deemed to be the domicile of the UT.

BJP National President JP Nadda had said that the new domicile rules gazetted in Jammu & Kashmir will give the long due rights to all refugees including those from West Pakistan, SC workers from rest of India settled in J&K for decades, non-registered Kashmiri migrants and displaced people, children of Kashmiri Pandits living outside J&K to claim domicile. The decision paves the way for the inclusion of bonafide people who migrated from the Union Territory. "Equality & Dignity for all,” he had said on Twitter.

Previously, due to the existence of article 370 and 35(a), the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was ridden with terrorism and no economic development for decades in the region added by the scar of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 in the Kashmir valley. However, with the abrogation of article 370 and the Centre's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, the Modi government seems intent on paving a way towards development and normalcy in the region.

