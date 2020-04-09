Srinagar: Police Welfare Centre Make Masks, Protective Gears For Jawans Battling COVID-19

As Jammu and Kashmir battles the novel Coronavirus outbreak, a Police Welfare Centre in Srinagar has set up a unit which is engaged in making masks and personal protective gears for police personnel deputed at quarantine centres, hospitals and across the union territory.

Speaking to Republic TV, Incharge of Police Welfare Centre, Inspector Muzzafar Mir, said, "We make around 300 masks every day and 20-25 protective gears at this centre. Our jawans are the first responders to this disease. They are at the frontline in fighting it and we supply them these gears. We produce around 5,000 masks at such centres across the state."

He added, "Our team of around 8-10 men, are working round the clock to make these protective gears and the material is being provided by the department."

COVID-19 cases in J&K

Meanwhile, 24 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir on Thursday, government spokesman Rohit Kansal said. The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 152 in the UT with 32 cases in Jammu and 122 in Kashmir so far.

Authorities in the Kashmir valley have intensified ground surveillance to track travellers, who hid their recent travel history, to contain the spread of coronavirus, even as restrictions on the movement of people across the valley remained in force for the 22nd consecutive day on Thursday.

The tracking of those persons who have travel history, but are absconding are being taken up on a war-footing basis, said DC Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary during a press conference. These measures have been taken after a group of five persons, who had travelled to an African country recently, tested positive for COVID-19. They were placed in administrative quarantine upon their arrival in Kashmir last month.

Dr Haseeb Mughal, SSP Srinagar, said that no inter-district movement will be allowed from Friday onwards. "Passes of employees will have the place of residence and place of work mentioned and will be valid for only two purposes. Passes will be valid for one person only; family and friends will not be entertained now," Mughal said.

