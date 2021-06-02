SSR Drugs Case: NCB Conducts Multiple Raids In Mumbai; 2 Peddlers Arrested From Bandra

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been conducting raids in multiple areas in Mumbai as the investigation continues in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. According to reports, multiple raids are underway since Tuesday night in areas across the city like Lokhandwala in Andheri. The investigation pertains to the connection of the SSR death case and the drug nexus within the film industry. It is also being reported that two drug peddlers have been arrested.

Two drug peddlers arrested from Bandra in Mumbai

According to reports, the two drug peddlers - Harish Khan and his brother Sakib have been picked up from the city's Bandra area. Both peddlers were intercepted by the authorities, however, Sakib has been handed over to the Bandra Police Station as a result of more cases against him. It is being reported that apart from drug peddling, Sakib has 19 cases registered against him by the Mumbai Police but he was absconding. The NCB raids also come a day after Sushant Singh Rajput's roommate Siddharth Pithani's NCB custody was extended on Tuesday till June 4. It is believed that the raids were underway after Pithani provided information to the NCB officials.

Siddharth Pithani's NCB custody extended

Sushant Singh Rajput’s roommate Siddharth Pithani's NCB custody was extended to June 4 on Tuesday. The custody extension order was passed by the Magistrate court in Mumbai. Pithani was produced before the magistrate court by the NCB. Additionally, the investigation so far and Pithani's call records reveal that he was connected to a drug nexus. Considering this the magistrate court had granted an extension of Pithani's custody. Additionally, the agency had also summoned Sushant Singh Rajput's staffers Neeraj and Keshav on Tuesday. Both staffers were known to the inner circle of Sushant Singh Rajput and Siddharth Pithani. As per sources, there can be further arrests in the case as the NCB investigation continues

So far, there have been around 35 arrests in this case as the probe continues. Mainly, the NCB has been trying to get to the bottom of the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The investigation has revealed that a drug nexus looms as many celebrities were also questioned by the authorities.