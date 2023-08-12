Steam Cooker Explodes At Hotel In Bengaluru, 3 Injured

A massive explosion in a steam cooker at a hotel in Bengaluru left three of the hotel staff severely injured. The incident took place in the kitchen of the hotel, during preparation of idli. All the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are being treated.

As per information, the incident took place at a hotel located in the Nagarabhavi area of Bengaluru under the jurisdiction of Jnanabharathi police station. The injured have been identified as Aishwarya (19), Ravi Kumar (20) and Karthik (18), who are getting treated in the hospital.

Sound felt in the nearby areas

Reports suggest that a case has been registered by the police in the matter and further probe is being initiated. It is being said that the explosion took place in the hot water steam boiler kept in the kitchen of the hotel.

According to locals, it felt like some bomb blast had taken place in the area. The explosion sound was even felt in the nearby areas. Apart from injuring three hotel staff, a few of the hotel properties also got damaged.

The exact reason behind the explosion has not been ascertained yet. The police are probing to find out the reason. Further legal action is being taken in the matter.