STF seizes drugs, arrests two

Kolkata, May 26 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police arrested two persons after 17 gm of a stimulant and narcotic drug was seized from their possession here, an officer said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF arrested the duo from the AJC Bose Road under Taltola Police Station jurisdiction and seized from their possession 17 gm of MDMA or ecstasy and one knife, they said.

The arrested duo have been booked under the NDPS Act and Arms Act, he said.

Ecstasy or MDMA is a stimulant drug which causes hallucinations. PTI SCH RG RG

