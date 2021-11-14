Strong Centre-State ties vital for federal democracy: Bommai

Tirupati(AP), Nov 14 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday stressed on strong Centre-State relations and good inter-state ties for the development of federal democracy.

Hailing the Southern Zone Chief Minister's conference, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bommai said the zonal council serves as a platform for resolving disputes between central and state governments and among states in the zone "in true spirit of federalism." "In a Parliamentary democracy, the question is the relationship between the Centre and the state. Only a strong state and Centre can make a strong nation," Bommai noted in his address.

"All the more important is the relation between the Centre and the State as well as the inter-state ties for the development of democracy, especially the success of federal democracy," he explained.

On Bengaluru, Bommai said the city was strategically located and is cosmopolitan in nature, where people from across the country have their presence, earning their livelihood, living peacefully with the Kannadigas and contributing for the development of Karnataka and Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister stressed upon the fact that Karnataka is blessed with 10 agro climatic conditions, therefore the state has agriculture activities round the year in some or the other parts of the state. PTI GMS ROH ROH

