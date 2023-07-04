Student dragged to death by private bus in Bengaluru

An 18-year-old student was dragged to her death by a private bus in Bengaluru while she was on her way to college. The incident happened on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru road and the deceased has been identified as Disha. The girl was travelling with her father on a two wheeler when the incident happened.

Disha died after a private bus tried to overtake the moped. The bus came dangerously close to the moped and Disha's dupatta was stuck under the tyre. She was dragged for 100 metres after which the bus came to a stop. The deceased’s father was saved by other commuters. The bus driver has been arrested by the police and a case has been registered at Peenya Traffic Police Station.

“We immediately rushed to the spot after we got information that an accident had taken place and called for an ambulance and the girl was shifted to the hospital. Despite our best efforts we couldn’t save the girl as she had lost a lot of blood, the vehicle has been seized and the driver has been arrested. We will deploy more police personnel and install sign boards on the stretch where accidents are increasing,” said an investigation officer speaking on condition of anonymity.

Eyewitness recounts scene of the horror

Recalling the incident, an eyewitness Raghu said, "The incident happened on the main road and even before we could realize what was happening, a bus came near the vehicle on which the victim was travelling and her dupatta got caught in the tyre of the bus and she was dragged along with it before she came under it.”

“The person sitting behind her lost balance and fell on the other side and there were no heavy vehicles moving in at that point of time, due to which he was saved as all the vehicles came to a screeching halt hence preventing further mishaps,” he added.

The victim was studying in the Second PUC Science Department at MES College, Malleswaram.

Private buses have become a menace: Commuter

Hema who is a regular commuter rued that such incidents "keep happening here and these private buses have become a menace to the commuters as they drive recklessly endangering the lives of their fellow commuters".

"There should be stringent rules imposed and driving licenses of erring drivers should be cancelled with immediate effect or more innocent lives will be lost," she added.